Rahul Chaudhari became the third player in Pro Kabaddi history to cross 1000 raid points, after Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh.

The Showman, as he is called by fans and pundits alike, reached the milestone in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ game against Dabang Delhi on Friday, where Chaudhari ably supported Arjun Deshwal in giving the defending champions a hard time on the mat.

Chaudhari got a touch on Ashu Malik to check another milestone in his fabled PKL career.