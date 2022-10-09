Telugu Titans raider Rajnish on Sunday injured his right ankle, twisting it while going in for a raid against Bengal Warriors in the eighth match of the Pro Kabaddi League at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. This is the second such incident in two days after Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat met with a similar fate in a match against Gujarat Giants.

Rajnish, who was writhing in pain, had to be stretchered off the mat. An official update regarding the injury from the team is awaited.

Telugu Titans is yet to open its account in the ongoing edition. It not only lost to Bengaluru Bulls in the first game, but also sunk to a crushing 25-45 defeat against Bengal Warriors.