Pro Kabaddi League: Pawan Sehrawat stretchered off after injuring right knee

Pawan, the most expensive player of the PKL season 9 is injured in the 1st half against Gujarat Giants in the 5th match.

Bengaluru 08 October, 2022 21:46 IST
FILE PHOTO: Pawan Sehrawat in Bengaluru Bulls kit. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat on Saturday injured himself during a Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match against Gujarat Giants at the Sri Kanteerava indoor stadium in Bengaluru.

Pawan, who was looking to effect a tackle on Gujarat counterpart Chandran Ranjith, twisted his right knee. Unable to move, Pawan was seen wincing his pain as the game was brought to a standstill.

Later, he had to be stretchered off. Although the injury looks concerning and it was announced Pawan won’t be taking to the mat any more on Saturday, an official statement from Tamil Thalaivas regarding the same is awaited.

Pawan was roped in from Bengaluru Bulls ahead of this season for 2.26 crore rupees, a move which made him the most expensive player in PKL history. The 23-year-old, presently, is just 14 raid points away from 1000 career raid points.

