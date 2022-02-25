Top five raiders of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Bengaluru Bulls skipper Pawan Sehrawat was the best raider of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 with 304 raid points in 24 matches. His raiding prowess played a huge role in Bengaluru Bulls reaching the semifinals.

Here are the top five raiders of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8:

Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) - 304 raid points in 24 matches

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 267 raid points in 22 matches

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors) - 262 raid points in 22 matches

Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi) - 207 raid points in 17 matches

Surender Gill (UP Yoddha) - 189 raid points in 23 matches