PKL PKL 2021-22 Top five raiders of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Bengaluru Bulls skipper Pawan Sehrawat was the best raider of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 with 304 raid points in 24 matches. Team Sportstar 25 February, 2022 22:18 IST His raiding prowess played a huge role in Bengaluru Bulls reaching the semifinals.READ: Dabang Delhi wins PKL8, beats Patna Pirates 37-36 in final Here are the top five raiders of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8:Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) - 304 raid points in 24 matchesArjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 267 raid points in 22 matchesManinder Singh (Bengal Warriors) - 262 raid points in 22 matchesNaveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi) - 207 raid points in 17 matchesSurender Gill (UP Yoddha) - 189 raid points in 23 matches