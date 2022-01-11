PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Monu Goyat vs Fazel Atrachali as Patna Pirates takes on U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Get live updates and scores from the PKL 8 game between Patna Pirates and U Mumba being played in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 11 January, 2022 18:51 IST An all-round Patna Pirates side takes on a resurgent U Mumba outfit in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 11 January, 2022 18:51 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba.6.50pm: Here's something to keep you busy while we wait for action to begin today. Monu Goyat's brilliant 7-point raid 6.30pm: We have something interesting for you to do before we sit down to watch our second match tonight. The 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards are coming up and your favourite athletes and teams need your help to take home the top honours. From Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu to the Indian hockey team and Chennai Super Kings - star performers from 2021 are nominated over five popular choice categories and need your vote. CLICK HERE TO MAKE YOUR CHOICE COUNT.If you're still unclear about the rules, here is some help: Where to watch PKL 8?You can watch all the games of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.