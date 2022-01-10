Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Live: Resurgent Tamil Thalaivas takes on unsteady Haryana Steelers

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steeers.



- 6:45pm: Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers is an interesting matchup given their fortunes in the league so far. Haryana has been hot and cold all through with a mixed bag of results to show for it. In seven games, the Steelers have three wins and three wins with one tie too. Consistency has not been a strong suit as a collective but the defence has shown signs of improvement. Meetu Mahender has been a trump card for this side and ably aided Vikash Kandola and Rohit Gulia in raiding duties. Haryana needs to be smart with their reviews and tone down how nervous they get when they find themselves in comfortable positions.

If you're still unclear about the rules, here is some help:



