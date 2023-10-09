PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Bengaluru Bulls uses FBM to retain Vikash Kandola

Bengaluru Bulls used the Final Bid Match(FBM) to match a ₹55.25 lakh and retained the services of Indian raider Vikash Kandola during the PKL 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai Monday.
Vikash, who was part of the Bengaluru Bulls’ setup last season, played 24 matches and picked up 139 points.
More to follow..
