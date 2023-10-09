MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Bengaluru Bulls uses FBM to retain Vikash Kandola

Vikash, who was part of the Bengaluru Bulls’ setup last season, played 24 matches and picked up 139 points.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 23:02 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Vikash Kandola (C) in action.
FILE: Vikash Kandola (C) in action. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE: Vikash Kandola (C) in action. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/The Hindu

Bengaluru Bulls used the Final Bid Match(FBM) to match a ₹55.25 lakh and retained the services of Indian raider Vikash Kandola during the PKL 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai Monday.

More to follow..

