F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023: Max reigns in the rain

The Formula One bandwagon returned from a month-long summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. Based on what we saw during the first part of the season, there was no doubt that Max Verstappen would make it a memorable homecoming for the hordes of Dutch fans. And the reigning double-world champion did just that and comfortably won a record-equalling ninth consecutive Grand Prix ahead of Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. The Dutchman is now on the verge of beating Sebastian Vettel’s feat set in 2013 with Red Bull for the most consecutive wins.

Even though the on-track action has been quite dull this year with Verstappen on a rampage — this was his 11th win from 13 races — the intermittent spells of rain made the Dutch Grand Prix one of this year’s most exciting races.

The drivers had a real challenge as they had to deal with changeable conditions that oscillated between dry and wet through the course of 72 laps. It also meant that strategy played a key role as teams and drivers tried to get the right tyres on at the right moment.

Though Verstappen has made winning look so easy in the best car on the grid, it is important to acknowledge that he is operating on a different plane than his rivals..

If ever there was a race where the rivals could trip up the dominant car-driver combo of the season, it was in conditions like those seen in Zandvoort. However, the 25-year-old dominated proceedings without putting a foot wrong and showed why he is already one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Perez still playing catch-up

While it is easy to say that anyone in the current Red Bull can win races and the title, Verstappen’s performance relative to Sergio Perez in the same machinery shows how the driver still matters.

The gulf between the two drivers was again evident during the Dutch GP. Perez stopped on the first lap to take intermediate tyres (ideal for damp conditions) as rains lashed the circuit, while Verstappen stayed out longer on dry tyres on an increasingly wet track.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez drives off track during the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

When the local favourite did stop to take inters on the next lap, he was 14 seconds behind Perez, who had jumped into the lead of the race, benefitting from an earlier stop to the right tyres. But Verstappen just took three laps to eat into that deficit and reclaimed the lead after switching back to dry tyres.

Perez meanwhile struggled to match his teammate’s pace and went off the track when the rain returned towards the end of the race. He later picked up a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pitlane, which eventually cost him the podium as it allowed Alpine’s Pierre Gasly to take third despite finishing fourth on the road.

Tough times for Ricciardo

AlphaTauri’s Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo broke his left wrist during the second practice session in Zandvoort. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Daniel Ricciardo made a sensational comeback to F1, replacing Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri before the summer break. The Aussie was fired by McLaren last year and was a reserve driver for Red Bull this year until the opportunity to replace de Vries opened up. The move gave him a chance to prove that he is still a good driver and eventually find a way back into a full-time seat with a good team for 2024 or 2025.

However, the 34-year-old had a massive shunt on Friday during the second practice session and broke his left wrist.

In a cruel twist of fate, the crash happened as he tried to avoid his compatriot Oscar Piastri — the driver who replaced him at McLaren this year — who had crashed in the same corner.

Ricciardo will now miss the next one or two races at the minimum as he recovers from his injury following surgery.

This incident has now put a spoke in the wheels of his plans to use the rest of the 2023 season to burnish his damaged reputation.

Moto GP

Ducati rider and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia extender his lead at the top of the standings after winning both the Sprint and the main Grand Prix in Austria. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The story on two wheels is not too dissimilar to F1 with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia too running away in the title race.

The Italian rider produced a clinical performance at the Austrian GP, winning both the Sprint and the main Grand Prix on Sunday, at the Red Bull Ring from pole position. With this win, the Ducati rider is 62 points ahead of Pramac rider Jorge Martin at the halfway stage of the championship. However, with ten races still left in the season, there is still a long way to go in the championship.

Last year, Bagnaia trailed Fabio Quartararo by 91 points at the halfway stage and went on a run of four consecutive wins to produce a remarkable turnaround on his way to a maiden MotoGP crown. However, with Ducati proving to be imperious, it would take something special from the rivals to knock the Italian rider off his perch.