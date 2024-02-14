Well-oiled Mohammed Shami eager to swing the zeitgeist for Indian cricket

Mohammed Shami, a seasoned pace spearhead, effortlessly instils fear in batters — a skill he has mastered over a decade, representing India at the highest level. Despite this, the soft-spoken 33-year-old chooses a straightforward approach to express himself. Recognising that his journey from the streets of Moradabad to the echelons of Indian cricket heavily relied on “luck, effort, and support” from his family and friends, Shami remains modest. Behind the exuberant celebrations after claiming a wicket, he humbly conceals the challenges of his past — the lengthy train journeys to Kolkata, sharing rooms with fellow aspirants, and eventually earning a place in elite cricket. He is filled with gratitude for every aspect of this journey.

Enduring long, sleepless nights cultivated his mental toughness, while the mornings and afternoons spent at the Dalhousie Athletic Club in Kolkata prepared him for the challenges that lay ahead. Now a confident Shami, one of international cricket’s premier seamers, dressed in a sleek magenta velvet suit, exudes elegance as he strides into the grand ballroom of the majestic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai to receive the Sportstar Aces Award for Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports). His lively manner and confident gait manifest the determination he shows on the field.

“I come from a place that has no facilities. I am grateful for everything — even a person who has contributed one per cent to my success. And it’s because of this support that I could have that junoon,” he says.

Wrecker-in-chief: Mohammed Shami took 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 10.70 at the 2023 World Cup in India. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

“Destiny takes you far, and I firmly believe in that. You should not forget your goals or targets, and you should always be loyal to your sport. I have seen people who struggled despite having enough talent, simply due to a lack of direction. So, if someone overcomes the odds and comes far, it is important to stay connected to his roots, and I am trying to do that,” he says, with a smile, after receiving the award from the chairman of the jury and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, whom he fondly refers to as ‘Paaji’.

The pace ace he reveals that his target for the year is already set in stone—to guide India to title glory in the T20 World Cup, scheduled in June in the United States of America and the West Indies.

India came close to breaking its ICC title jinx last year, reaching the final of the ODI World Cup before falling to Australia. Shami played a key role in the campaign, emerging as the top wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 scalps.

While he has been out of action in the ongoing Test series against England due to an injury, Shami believes ‘playing games with his mind’ and having plans according to the situation have been the key to his success.

“I don’t keep specific goals. I change my plans according to the situation and adapt. It is important to be open to going with your recent circumstances, fitness, and other elements to make the whole package. And I do just that. I play games with my mind and see how I feel,” Shami tells Sportstar.

In the ODI World Cup, India’s pace battery, comprising Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, asserted dominance. Shami believes the change did not happen overnight.

Missing in action: Seamer Mohammed Shami has not been included in India’s squad for the England Tests as he recovers from an ankle injury. | Photo Credit: AP

“What people got to see in the 2023 World Cup is the product of seven-eight years of hard work. That effort built confidence and trust, which then came through in how we performed.

“The connection and faith the unit has in each other are why this pace battery has become this potent,” Shami says, adding with a smile, “Hopefully the pace battery continues to run successfully for more time and finds more success.”

On Indian surfaces, where conditions tend to favour spinners and batters, the task is challenging for fast bowlers. However, in recent years, a collaborative effort between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team management has shifted the focus towards developing fast bowlers. This strategic move has yielded remarkable results.

“In India, coming up as a fast bowler is very challenging. The Indian team and conditions are often hailed for their batting. For bowlers to be right up there and do that has been rare. But now, that bit has gone to the next level, and in different conditions. For us (the fast bowlers) to be able to do it well and that too, at home, is praiseworthy,” Shami adds.

Although he had a memorable outing in the World Cup, he had to sit out for the first few games. But an injury to Hardik Pandya eventually paved his way into the playing eleven. “The year was good because of the hard work we put in, and all the preparation we put in ahead of the World Cup was really good. Before that, the IPL also went well, so I was confident. I was enjoying myself through my performances because the platform was set,” he said. “The set-up was good, and the output was good. Only one thing was missing from our 2023 campaign (the title), and I hope we can get that in 2024.”

With four months to go until yet another ICC event, getting into shape remains Shami’s target. He wants to quickly get into the groove and be himself — on and off the pitch.