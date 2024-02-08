MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sehwag the most difficult to bowl to,” says ‘International Icon’ Muralitharan

Muralitharan also spoke highly of Sunil Gavaskar, who took on the most fearsome fast bowlers without wearing helmets.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 23:05 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (centre) receives the International Icon award from former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar as Leander Paes looks on.
Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (centre) receives the International Icon award from former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar as Leander Paes looks on. | Photo Credit:  EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (centre) receives the International Icon award from former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar as Leander Paes looks on. | Photo Credit:  EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

There they were, together on the stage. Sunil Gavaskar, Leander Paes and Muttiah Muralitharan indeed presented a picture of sporting excellence. 

Muralitharan was presented with the first-ever International Icon award at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 here on Thursday. There could not have been a more deserving star than the Sri Lankan spinning legend, who took a stunning 800 Test wickets, for such an award.

“I am lucky to get the first award in this category, and I would like to thank  The Hindu and  Sportstar as well as the jury comprising legends,” he said. 

“The first ever match I got to see featured the legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev.”

ALSO READ: Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Muralitharan said how much cricket meant for a country that was facing so many problems. “Sports was one thing that gave joy to all youngsters, and it made us forget other things,” he said. “That inspired me to take up sport and that is why I am here.”

Paes, the tennis great who shone in his role as a presenter, asked Muralitharan to name the toughest three batters he bowled to.

“Virender Sehwag was the toughest to bowl to,” he said. “The way he played was different; he didn’t care. He just wanted to hit the ball. He wasn’t scared of getting out. That was why he was very dangerous. In Test cricket, when I started, Brian Lara was the ultimate. Then there was Sachin Tendulkar. It took me about six years to take his wicket.”

Muralitharan also spoke highly of Sunil Gavaskar, who took on the most fearsome fast bowlers without wearing helmets. “Gavaskar scored those hundreds in the West Indies in tough conditions against all those fast bowlers,” he said.

Also on the stage to honour Muralitharan was Jayen Mehta, managing director, Amul.

The event is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, Ramaiah University. The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM, PSG, Signpost, Digital OOH Partner, NDTV, Broadcast Partner, WordsWork, PR Partner and Dailyhunt, Online Streaming Partner.

Related Topics

Muttiah Muralitharan /

Sportstar Aces Awards

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sehwag the most difficult to bowl to,” says ‘International Icon’ Muralitharan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sports an integral part of our curriculums,” says Udhayanidhi Stalin of Tamil Nadu
    Ashwin Achal
  5. SAFF Women’s U-19 C’ships: India declared joint winners with Bangladesh after initially winning via coin toss
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on ACES Awards

  1. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sehwag the most difficult to bowl to,” says ‘International Icon’ Muralitharan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Indian men’s cricket team adjudged National Team of the Year at Sportstar Aces Awards
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Ashwin Achal
  4. SRM wins Best University for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sehwag the most difficult to bowl to,” says ‘International Icon’ Muralitharan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sports an integral part of our curriculums,” says Udhayanidhi Stalin of Tamil Nadu
    Ashwin Achal
  5. SAFF Women’s U-19 C’ships: India declared joint winners with Bangladesh after initially winning via coin toss
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment