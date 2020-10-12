Motorsport Motorsport Akbar Ebrahim gets a second term as FMSCI president After his first stint as the FMSCI president between 2016 and 2018, former racer Akbar Ebrahim was unanimously elected for a second term on Monday. PTI 12 October, 2020 17:01 IST Akbar Ebrahim returns to his second stint as FMSCI chief after a completing a term earlier from 2016 to 2018. - Special Arrangement PTI 12 October, 2020 17:01 IST Former racer Akbar Ebrahim was on Monday unanimously elected for a second term as the president of India’s motorsports governing body, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).The elections were held via video-conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ebrahim had his first stint as FMSCI chief from 2016-2018 following which he was replaced by J Prithviraj.“It is without doubt, going to be a very challenging and tough year given the unprecedented pandemic situation the whole world is facing. I am sure that the FMSCI will collectively rise to the occasion and manage the situation to the best of its ability,” Ebrahim said in a statement.Farooq Ahmed was unanimously elected as the vice-president.The FMSCI boasts of more than 50 affiliates across all corners of the country and there are more than 1200 registered athletes. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos