All-women team to feature in Indian National Race Championship

An all-women team will feature in the upcoming Indian National Rally Championship that is schedule to begin from December 15.

Vasundhara Diamond Roof Pvt Ltd (Vijayawada) jewellers will be the first woman owner of a team in the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI INRC 2020.

The team, owned by Vasundhara, will comprise renowned Indian women rallyists, Bani Yadav of Gurugram and Pragathi Gowda of Bengaluru.

'Team Vasundhara' will be competing in the INRC 3 classification as well as aim for glory in the overall championship. Both the drivers will be driving a Volkswagen Polo 1.6 with MRF Tyres.

Vasundhara, who started the journey 22 years back, was the first woman jeweller in entire South Asia and the idea behind promoting women in motorsports falls in line with their company’s ethos of women empowerment in all walks of life.

“It is a huge moment for Indian motorsports as for the first time we have a woman team owner promoting an all women’s team. As a promoter, we have always strived for more women participation and this association is seriously a stepping stone towards bringing in more women enthusiasts into motorsports,” Vamcy Merla, promoter of INRC and director of Champions Yacht Club said.

“Being a woman, my mother had to overcome many tough hurdles and challenges to make for herself. Our brand is all about woman empowerment as that is a personal journey,” Ashish, director of operations, Vasundhara Diamond Roof, said.

“So, keeping in the motto, we want to promote and empower women in all walks of life. We are pleased to have this opportunity to be part of an all women’s team and are glad to have been able to convince Bani, a legend in her own right and the youngster Pragathi,” Ashish added.

For the record, INRC 2020 will begin on December 15 in Arunachal before moving down to South with three rounds in Coimbatore, Hampi and season-finale in Bengaluru.