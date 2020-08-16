Motorsport Motorsport Ducati’s Dovizioso wins Austrian GP after horror crash halts race Andrea Dovizioso takes the chequered flag to keep the team’s perfect record at the Red Bull Ring intact. Reuters SPIELBERG 16 August, 2020 19:20 IST Andrea Dovizioso celebrates on the podium after finishing first. - REUTERS Reuters SPIELBERG 16 August, 2020 19:20 IST Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso won an action-packed Austrian Grand Prix which was halted for 20 minutes after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha collided with the Avintia Ducati of Johann Zarco in Spielberg on Sunday.The red flag came out early in the race when Morbidelli and Zarco came together at turn three, with their cartwheeling bikes nearly taking out Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales as the two Yamahas navigated the turn.Dovizioso, who said on Saturday that he would not be renewing his contract with Ducati, took the chequered flag to keep the team’s perfect record at the Red Bull Ring intact. RED FLAG HUGE CRASH involving @JohannZarco1 and @FrankyMorbido12 at Turn 3! Both riders are conscious #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/3vewoqXvJG— MotoGP (@MotoGP) August 16, 2020 Ducati has won every race since the circuit was introduced on the calendar in 2016 and it was the Italian rider’s third victory on the track having won in 2017 and 2019 while it was Ducati’s 50th premier class win.However, the manufacturer lost out on a one-two finish when Joan Mir capitalised on Jack Miller’s mistake on the final lap as his Pramac Ducati went wide to give the Suzuki rider second place. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos