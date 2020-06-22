Motorsport Motorsport British superbike rider dies after crash at English track Ben Godfrey, who was aged 25, died from the injuries he suffered from falling from his bike at Donington Park. AP DERBY 22 June, 2020 10:27 IST Ben Godfrey raced in the British Superbike Championship. - FACEBOOK (@BenGodfreyRacing) AP DERBY 22 June, 2020 10:27 IST A British superbike rider has died after being involved in a collision with another bike at an event on the Donington Park track in central England on Sunday. Organisers of the No Limits Trackday event said Ben Godfrey, who was aged 25, died from the injuries he suffered from falling from his bike.“I am so desperately sad that Ben died from the injuries he sustained,” said Mark Neate, director of No Limits Trackdays.ALSO READ | Moto GP season to start on July 19“Ben really was a fantastic young man and friends with so many people in the paddock, he was always smiling and had time for everyone. He was very excited for the start of the season and had taken part in many trackdays in the last month. Our thoughts are with his family, his partner Jordan and his team-mates and friends.”The statement said the crash happened during the second advanced group session of the event.Godfrey raced in the British Superbike Championship. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos