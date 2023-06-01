Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Stroll has just been unlucky, says Alonso

Stroll, 24-year-old son of the team’s billionaire owner Lawrence, has failed to score in the last two races and also retired in Saudi Arabia in March when he was carrying wrist injuries.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 23:23 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lance Stroll of Canada and Aston Martin F1 Team walks in the Paddock ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain.
Lance Stroll of Canada and Aston Martin F1 Team walks in the Paddock ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain. | Photo Credit: ADAM PRETTY/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Lance Stroll of Canada and Aston Martin F1 Team walks in the Paddock ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain. | Photo Credit: ADAM PRETTY/ Getty Images

Canadian Lance Stroll has been eclipsed by Aston Martin team mate Fernando Alonso so far this season but the supportive Spaniard said on Thursday it was just bad luck.

Double Formula One world champion Alonso, 41, has been on the podium five times in six races with four third places and a second in Monaco last weekend.

Stroll, 24-year-old son of the team’s billionaire owner Lawrence, has failed to score in the last two races and also retired in Saudi Arabia in March when he was carrying wrist injuries.

ALSO READ
Mick Schumacher to test for Mercedes in Spain

He has scored 27 points to Alonso’s 93 and while Aston Martin are second in the constructors’ standings, they are only a point clear of Mercedes and need both drivers to be scoring points.

“I think Lance has been very, very unlucky the last two events,” Alonso told reporters ahead of his home grand prix at the Circuit de Catalunya.

“He has provided the right feedback, info and strategy about everything.”

“So I really hope for him that he has a little more luck because I don’t think that he’s missing any pace. It’s just opportunistic moments that were not on his side.”

Stroll, whose seat is considered the most secure in the sport given the family connection, started the season on the back foot after breaking both wrists in a cycling accident in Spain.

He missed three days of pre-season testing and was seen struggling to extricate himself from the car after Friday practice in Bahrain.

Stroll retired with an engine problem in Saudi Arabia, finished fourth in Australia and seventh in Azerbaijan.

ALSO READ
Verstappen says Red Bull unlikely to win every race

In Miami, he failed to make it through the first phase of qualifying after a tyre miscalculation but finished 12th.

In Monaco, while Alonso started on the front row, Stroll qualified 14th after collecting debris in the second phase and retired from the race with crash damage.

“It’s luck, things happen in racing and we had some tough weekends, we had our retirement in Jeddah,” Stroll told reporters separately.

“I think it’s just how it goes. There’s good weekends and bad weekends and like every other weekend I’m just coming into this one trying to get the most out of it.”

Related Topics

Formula 1 /

Aston Martin /

Lance Stroll

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India wins Junior Asia Cup with 2-1 win against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mourinho after Europa League loss: Too tired to fight every time
    AFP
  3. India 2-1 Pakistan Highlights, Junior Asia Cup Final: India defends Asian crown with thrilling win
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Stroll has just been unlucky, says Alonso
    Reuters
  5. Kiran George, the giant-killer at Thailand Open, exceeds expectations 
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. F1: Stroll has just been unlucky, says Alonso
    Reuters
  2. Verstappen says Red Bull unlikely to win every race
    Reuters
  3. Monaco gave Mercedes a good haul of Red Bull imagery, says Allison
    Reuters
  4. Revitalized Alonso gives Spaniards hope of ending winning drought at home in F1
    AP
  5. Formula 1: Vasseur rejects ‘harsh’ criticism of Ferrari’s Monaco pace
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India wins Junior Asia Cup with 2-1 win against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mourinho after Europa League loss: Too tired to fight every time
    AFP
  3. India 2-1 Pakistan Highlights, Junior Asia Cup Final: India defends Asian crown with thrilling win
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Stroll has just been unlucky, says Alonso
    Reuters
  5. Kiran George, the giant-killer at Thailand Open, exceeds expectations 
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment