Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Formula 1: Haas principal Steiner reprimanded over ‘laymen’ remark

Steiner apologised to stewards in a meeting and made that apology public in a statement released by Haas on Sunday.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 19:12 IST , MONTMELO - 1 MIN READ

AP
Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner in press conference during the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.
Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner in press conference during the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner in press conference during the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner was reprimanded by the FIA on Sunday for calling the race stewards at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix “laymen” after he disagreed with their decision to penalise one of his drivers.

The reprimand will not incur a penalty or fine.

Spanish Grand Prix, Formula 1 Live updates: Verstappen leads Hamilton; Russell reports rain at turn 5

Steiner apologised to stewards in a meeting on Saturday. He made that apology public in a statement released by Haas on Sunday before the Spanish GP.

Steiner attracted the attention of race officials when he said on Thursday, “F1 is one of the biggest sports in the world, and we still have laymen deciding on the fate of people who invest millions in their careers.”

Steiner was angry about a penalty given to Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg at Monaco.

On Sunday, he said that he had apologised to the stewards if his words had been “misunderstood”.

F1: Verstappen seals pole in Barcelona; Sainz second

“I had not intended to offend anyone and that my use of certain words could have been open to misinterpretation or misunderstood by some people,” he said.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
