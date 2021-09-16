Home F1 F1: Aston Martin team confirms Stroll and Vettel for 2022 season Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Canadian Lance Stroll, son of the owner, will race for Aston Martin next season in an unchanged driver line-up, the Formula One team said on Thursday. Reuters LONDON 16 September, 2021 13:53 IST With 35 points, Vettel is in the 12th place in the driver's standings. - REUTERS Reuters LONDON 16 September, 2021 13:53 IST Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Canadian Lance Stroll, son of the owner, will race for Aston Martin next season in an unchanged driver line-up, the Formula One team said on Thursday."We are delighted to be continuing with such an excellent blend of youthful talent and experienced expertise," said executive chairman Lawrence Stroll in a statement. Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :