MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brad Pitt in Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for Hollywood action

The actor was turning laps around the circuit as part of filming for a movie about F1. His adviser and driving coach was seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 21:49 IST - 3 MINS READ

AP
A plate bearing an image of US actor Brad Pitt, playing Sonny Hayes, the driver of the fictional Apex team in an F1-inspired movie, hangs above his fictional garage ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit.
A plate bearing an image of US actor Brad Pitt, playing Sonny Hayes, the driver of the fictional Apex team in an F1-inspired movie, hangs above his fictional garage ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

A plate bearing an image of US actor Brad Pitt, playing Sonny Hayes, the driver of the fictional Apex team in an F1-inspired movie, hangs above his fictional garage ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit. | Photo Credit: AFP

Formula One expanded the grid for an 11th team at the British Grand Prix but the Brad Pitt-driven entry won’t be racing for the win.

The actor was turning laps around the circuit as part of filming for a movie about F1. His adviser and driving coach was seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton would welcome peaceful protest at British Grand Prix

Hamilton, who is co-producer of the project, said he wasn’t able to judge much when he watched Pitt practice two weeks ago but he has already been impressed by the Hollywood star’s driving skills.

“I mean, he was just coming by flat out,” Hamilton said with a laugh on Thursday. “But we did do a day together at a track in L.A., and for someone that hasn’t raced he’s definitely already got a keen eye. He loves watching MotoGP (motorcycling), and so he’s always been a racing enthusiast. And he had already a knack for the lines, and he was fully, fully on it. Just good to see.”

British actor Damson Idris, the co-star of US actor Brad Pitt in an F1-inspired movie, walks in the paddock ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix.

British actor Damson Idris, the co-star of US actor Brad Pitt in an F1-inspired movie, walks in the paddock ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fans at Silverstone will get to see the car on the track themselves during specific filming slots and the fictional Apex team has been given a garage in the pit lane, between Mercedes and Ferrari.

The driver boards bear the unfamiliar names of Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce — also known as Pitt and British actor Damson Idris.

The film is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Joseph Kosinski, who both worked on “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“Joe is an incredible director and you already saw what he’s done with fighter jets, what he did with Maverick,” Hamilton said. “So if you just think about what he’s done with that in terms of the dogfights you saw on those jets, was pretty epic. And bringing that in, that technology and that viewpoint into our world, I think it’s going to be amazing.”

F1 is looking to build on the success of the behind-the-scenes “Drive to Survive” docudrama — the Netflix show that helped to finally capture the elusive American audience.

And to that end the series’ organizers have been supportive of the Hollywood project.

President of FIA says he sees no reason to slow Red Bull in dominant Formula One season

“I’ve been really incredibly grateful to them,” Hamilton said. “I don’t know if this would have been possible 10-plus years ago when the old management was in place. They wouldn’t have perhaps seen this as an important step in terms of the sport’s growth. But we’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show, and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that.”

According to details already divulged, Pitt stars as a racing driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside an up-and-coming rookie against the titans of the series.

That helps solve one problem in how the 59-year-old Pitt can convincingly portray an F1 driver, with the average age a lot younger in the high-intensity series.

“Well, firstly, Brad looks like he’s aging backwards,” Hamilton said. “I mean, he looks great for his age and … he’s super fit, he’s been training and at the end of the day it’s a movie, so there will be a Hollywood element to it, that will make it believable. And Brad is such an iconic actor. He has always done such an incredible job, so I can’t tell you how excited I am to have Brad Pitt in the Formula One movie. I mean, it’s incredible. So, I think he’s going to do a great job.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Formula One /

British Grand Prix /

Lewis Hamilton /

F1 /

MotoGP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: World number four Ruud loses in second round
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Berrettini downs Sonego in lengthy Italian job
    Reuters
  3. Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to face Daniel Dubois in Poland
    AP
  4. Brad Pitt in Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for Hollywood action
    AP
  5. Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 1, Live Score: Australia 263 all out; Wood gets fifer; England lose Duckett early
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Brad Pitt in Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for Hollywood action
    AP
  2. Lewis Hamilton would welcome peaceful protest at British Grand Prix
    AFP
  3. President of FIA says he sees no reason to slow Red Bull in dominant Formula One season
    AP
  4. Gasly calls for action after Dutch teenager’s death at Spa
    Reuters
  5. F1 set for Saturday start and record 24 races in 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: World number four Ruud loses in second round
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Berrettini downs Sonego in lengthy Italian job
    Reuters
  3. Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to face Daniel Dubois in Poland
    AP
  4. Brad Pitt in Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for Hollywood action
    AP
  5. Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 1, Live Score: Australia 263 all out; Wood gets fifer; England lose Duckett early
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment