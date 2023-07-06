MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lewis Hamilton would welcome peaceful protest at British Grand Prix

Asked ahead of Sunday’s race, if he would support a protest which did not involve people invading the track, Mercedes driver Hamilton said, “Yes. I support peaceful protests.”

Published : Jul 06, 2023 20:53 IST , SILVERSTONE - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Lewis Hamilton attends the drivers’ press conference ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit.
Lewis Hamilton attends the drivers’ press conference ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Lewis Hamilton attends the drivers’ press conference ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton would have no complaints about a peaceful protest from Just Stop Oil activists at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The climate activists targeted Wimbledon on Wednesday as three people were arrested for interrupting two matches by throwing confetti and jigsaw pieces onto the court.

In recent months, Just Stop Oil protestors have also caused disruption at the Lord’s Test between England and Australia, the English Premiership rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

Norris warns protestors not to risk lives at British GP

Asked ahead of Sunday’s race, if he would support a protest which did not involve people invading the track, Mercedes driver Hamilton said, “Yes. I support peaceful protests.”

Five climate protestors caused chaos at last year’s British Grand Prix when they stormed the Wellington Straight, the fastest point of the track, before sitting down during the opening lap.

The race had already been suspended following Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu’s high-speed crash, but a number of cars sped by the group before they were dragged away by marshals.

The protesters were handed suspended jail sentences in March.

Silverstone chiefs have worked alongside police to improve security ahead of this year’s Grand Prix, with a record 480,000 people expected to attend over the weekend, and 150,000 fans in place for the race.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton added, “We are hoping we have learnt from the experience of last year. We have 100 more marshals this weekend which will be supportive to make sure it doesn’t happen. From my perspective, and my teams’ perspective, we are focused on sustainability and we believe in what people are fighting for and we are making those changes as a sport. But safety is key. We don’t want to put them in harm’s way and we don’t want to put anyone else in harm’s way. If there was to be one, we hope it is not on track.”

Earlier this week, McLaren driver Lando Norris told Just Stop Oil campaigners that they would be “stupid and selfish” to put lives in danger by protesting.

Williams’ London-born Alex Albon believes an attack is likely.

“There is a high chance of something happening this week,” he said.

“It is a concern because a pitch invasion is one thing but with cars and moving parts it gets a bit more dangerous to some extent.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Lewis Hamilton /

British Grand Prix /

Lord's /

Alfa Romeo /

Silverstone /

McLaren /

Lando Norris

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lewis Hamilton would welcome peaceful protest at British Grand Prix
    AFP
  3. England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Aus lose three wickets after tea, Wood gets two in an over
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Rublev downs fellow Russian Karatsev to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. De Leede propels Dutch past Scots into Cricket World Cup
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Lewis Hamilton would welcome peaceful protest at British Grand Prix
    AFP
  2. President of FIA says he sees no reason to slow Red Bull in dominant Formula One season
    AP
  3. Gasly calls for action after Dutch teenager’s death at Spa
    Reuters
  4. F1 set for Saturday start and record 24 races in 2024
    Reuters
  5. F1: High court dismisses environmental claims against Dutch GP
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lewis Hamilton would welcome peaceful protest at British Grand Prix
    AFP
  3. England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Aus lose three wickets after tea, Wood gets two in an over
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Rublev downs fellow Russian Karatsev to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. De Leede propels Dutch past Scots into Cricket World Cup
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment