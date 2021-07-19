British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton faces racist abuse on social media after British GP win

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton faced racist abuse on social media after he won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday. Hamilton received a 10 second penalty after he collided with rival Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen at the start of the race, which led to Verstappen crashing out.

"During, and after, yesterday's British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision. Formula 1, the FIA and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms. These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions," said Hamilton's F1 team Mercedes statement on Twitter.

"Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated," the statement added.

Both Hamilton and Verstappen were neck and neck throughout the first half lap of the race, but made contact when Hamilton tried to pass up inside into the corner. After the collision, Verstapeen spun hard into the barriers and was out of the race, with Hamilton handed a 10-second penalty.

Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on pic.twitter.com/iCrgyYWYkm — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

Max Verstappen, who was taken to hospital after the accident took up to Twitter and accused Hamilton's disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour after the latter won the GP.

Hamilton closed the gap to overtake Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the final few laps to win his eight British GP.