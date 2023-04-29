F1

F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix contract extended to 2026

The Baku City Circuit has been a favourite with fans since its debut in 2017 following several eventful races at the high-speed street circuit.

BAKU, Azerbaijan 29 April, 2023 17:05 IST
Baku was hosting a sprint race for the first time Saturday as well as the main Grand Prix on Sunday.

Baku was hosting a sprint race for the first time Saturday as well as the main Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Baku City Circuit has been a favourite with fans since its debut in 2017 following several eventful races at the high-speed street circuit.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2026 after a three-year contract extension was announced Saturday during the race weekend.

The Baku City Circuit has been a favourite with fans since its debut in 2017 following several eventful races at the high-speed street circuit, with the Caspian Sea and Baku’s old city walls as a backdrop. Barriers close to the track offers little room for error.

“It is an incredible circuit which always delivers huge drama, and has played host to some of the most exciting races in recent memory,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. “We are delighted to extend our relationship with the country of Azerbaijan and look forward to continuing our growth together.”

Baku was hosting a sprint race for the first time Saturday as well as the main Grand Prix on Sunday.

