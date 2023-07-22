MagazineBuy Print

New_York_Times-Sports_Department_73949.jpg

F1: Hungary extends deal to stay on the calendar until 2032

Formula One said in a statement the contract extension from 2027 came after the announcement of significant refurbishment of the Hungaroring, including a new pit building and main grandstand.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 19:12 IST , Budapest - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spectators watch drivers on the Hungaroring race track ahead of the third practice session ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix.
Spectators watch drivers on the Hungaroring race track ahead of the third practice session ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: FERENC ISZA/ AFP
infoIcon

Spectators watch drivers on the Hungaroring race track ahead of the third practice session ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: FERENC ISZA/ AFP

The Hungarian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2032 after a five-year extension was announced on Saturday.

Formula One said in a statement the contract extension from 2027 came after the announcement of significant refurbishment of the Hungaroring, including a new pit building and main grandstand.

Hungary has been part of the world championship since 1986 with its circuit some 20km outside Budapest.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has won there a record eight times.

More than 300,000 fans are expected to attend this weekend’s race, up from 290,000 last year.

“To see the commitment from the promoter in Hungary to develop the facilities and further enhance the experience for fans is another important step and something we want to see all our events doing,” said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Hungaroring president Zsolt Gyulay said the circuit renovations were expected to be completed by 2026.

“Given the astonishing rise in F1’s global popularity, which now sees more venues than ever before competing to join the calendar, today’s signing marks a hugely significant achievement for us,” he said.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
