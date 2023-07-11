F1 mid-season driver changes - Ricciardo latest in list of Formula 1 seat switches

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri from next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the team announced on Tuesday.

Ricciardo was spending a year on the sidelines as Red Bull reserve driver, after being replaced by Oscar Piastri before the start of the 2023 season.

Let’s have a look at the most famous mid-season driver changes that have taken place during an F1 season.

Michael Schumacher - Benetton (1991)

Michael Schumacher first raced in F1 for Jordan in 1991 as a replacement for Bertrand Gachot who had run into trouble with the police in London. After an impressive qualifying performance, Benetton boss Falvio Briatore quickly signed him up from the next race, with Roberto Moreno going in the opposite direction.

Carlos Sainz - Renault (2017)

Carlos Sainz was part of the Toro Rosso F1 team during the 2017 season and was signed up by Renault to replace outgoing Jolyon Palmer at the end of the season. But the French manufacturers decided that the Spaniard will be in the car from the US Grand Prix partnering Nico Hulkenberg. Sainz managed a points finish in his first race, something Palmer couldn’t manage all season.

Jacques Villeneuve - Renault (2004)

1997 F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve was drafted into the Renault team for the last three races of the 2004 season to replace Jarno Trulli. Trulli had won his first F1 race at Monaco earlier in the year but had a string on non-scoring finishes and a fallout with team boss Briatore brought the partnership to a sudden end.

Jarno Trulli - Prost (1997)

1997 was Trulli’s first season in Formula 1. After impressing in the opening races for Minardi, he was called on to replace an injured Olivier Panis at Prost, competing for the team till the end of the season.

Pedro De La Rosa - Mclaren (2006)

Juan Pablo Montoya was one of the best drivers in F1 during the early years of the 2000s. His performances with Williams earned him a seat at Mclaren in 2005 but the Colombian struggled to match with teammate Kimi Raikonnen who was fighting for the championship. Midway through 2006, Montoya ditched F1 for NASCAR and Mclaren brought in Spaniard Pedro De La Rosa to replace Montoya till the end of the season. Mclaren though went after a rookie to fill the seat the next season - a young Briton called Lewis Hamilton.

Christian Klien/ Vitantonio Liuzzi - Red Bull (2005)

Red Bull in 2005 went for a strange strategy regarding their second driver. While F1 race-winner David Coulthard was its undisputed Number 1 driver, the second seat was shared between Vitantonio Liuzzi and Christian Klien. Klien had driven for Jaguar, Red Bull’s predecessor team the previous season, while Liuzzi came in after good performances in Formula 3000. The chop-and-change style of driver management was never to be seen in F1 after 2005.

Max Verstappen/ Daniil Kvyat - Red Bull (2016)

17-year-old Max Verstappen was spotted by Helmut Marko during his F3 exploits and was immediately signed to race for Toro Rosso in 2015 along with Carlos Sainz. Midway through the 2016 season, at the Spanish Grand Prix, Redbull driver Daniil Kvyat was dropped down to Toro Rosso after his constant on-track incidents, especially with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel -- who called him a ‘torpedo’ -- and Verstappen was promoted. The young Dutchman promptly won his first ever race for Redbull after the two leading Mercedes collided with each other, making him the youngest ever driver to win an F1 race.

Alexander Albon/ Pierre Gasly - Red Bull (2019)

Alexander Albon was picked up by Toro Rosso in 2019 to partner Daniil Kvyat after some good performances in F2. Midway through the season though Pierre Gasly was demoted down to the team from Faenza. Albon joined Red Bull during the summer break and fared much better than Gasly even coming close to a podium finish in Brazil before he was spun around by Lewis Hamilton.

Giancarlo Fisichella - Ferrari (2009)

Giancarlo Fisichella was racing for Vijay Mallya-owned Force India during the 2009 season. But after an injury to Ferrari driver Felipe Massa, and his replacement Luca Badoer failing to impress, Fisichella was brought in by the Scuderia. The Italian driver realised his lifelong dream of racing for the Italian manufacturers for the final five races of the season.

Mika Salo - Ferrari (1999)

Mika Salo began the 1999 season without a seat. He was called in at BAR to replace the injured Ricardo Zonta midway through the season for four races. He was then called up by Ferrari to replace Michael Schumacher, who had broken his leg in a crash at Silverstone. Salo managed to get a podium for the Scuderia at its home race at Monza before making way for the returning Schumacher again.