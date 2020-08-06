Home F1 Valtteri Bottas retained by Mercedes for next F1 season Valtteri Bottas will continue with six-time Formula One constructors' champion Mercedes for the upcoming season. PTI 06 August, 2020 17:40 IST Valtteri Bottas (right) has 48 podium finishes in Formula One including 8 race wins. - REUTERS PTI 06 August, 2020 17:40 IST Valtteri Bottas has been retained by the Mercedes Formula One team for next season.The Finnish driver heads into this weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone 30 points adrift of teammate Lewis Hamilton in the world championship.Hamilton’s future beyond this year has yet to be confirmed but it is expected the six-time world champion will also stay with Mercedes. British GP: Drama unfolds in the dying moments The past few years have been all about continuous improvement, working on every aspect of my performance,” said Bottas, who has been at Mercedes since 2017. I’m confident that today I’m the strongest I’ve ever been, but I can always raise the bar. Ever since I fell in love with F1 as a kid it’s been my dream to one day become world champion.“I’m in the fight for the title this year and staying with Mercedes puts me in the best possible position to compete for it next season as well. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos