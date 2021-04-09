Home F1 Ferrari gives Leclerc his race winning 2019 F1 car Formula One driver Charles Leclerc posted pictures on Instagram of the SF90 under a red Ferrari covering in the back of a transporter and then safely indoors. Reuters 09 April, 2021 23:22 IST Ferrari's 23-year-old star Charles Leclerc had raced to victory from pole position in Belgium and Italy with that car in 2019 (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 09 April, 2021 23:22 IST Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has a new car in his garage -- the one he raced to victory from pole position in Belgium and Italy in 2019.The 23-year-old Monaco resident posted pictures on Instagram on Friday of the SF90 under a red Ferrari covering in the back of a transporter and then safely indoors.RELATED | Aston Martin signs Nico Hulkenberg as reserve driver for 2021 "Something special just arrived home," he said. Ferrari replied on Twitter by saying "we hope you enjoy it".The back-to-back 2019 race wins are the only ones Leclerc has chalked up so far in Formula One with the Italian team drawing a blank last season. The victory at Monza was Ferrari's first at their home circuit since 2010.Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019, his second season, and swiftly out-performed four-time world champion teammate Sebastian Vettel. The German left at the end of 2020 and has been replaced by Spaniard Carlos Sainz. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.