Home F1 Hamilton sets pace in 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice Lewis Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.176 seconds in the second session and was 0.815 faster than Daniel Ricciardo in third for Renault. AP Silverstone 07 August, 2020 22:51 IST Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice - Reuters AP Silverstone 07 August, 2020 22:51 IST Lewis Hamilton was fastest in practice for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Friday as Mercedes looked set to dominate yet again.Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.176 seconds in the second session and was 0.815 faster than the best of the non-Mercedes cars - Daniel Ricciardo in third for Renault.Ricciardo showed good pace to take third by a small margin from Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, while Charles Leclerc was seventh in the first Ferrari.Sebastian Vettel parked his Ferrari at Copse corner after it began gushing fluid from its underside with five minutes remaining. He appeared to have damaged the floor while driving over the curbs. Vettel was running 14th at the time as his difficult season continued.READ | Racing Point docked 15 championship points for copying Mercedes design That brought out the safety car and the session was soon stopped when Antonio Giovinazzi's Ferrari, too, stopped on the track.Bottas set the fastest time in the first practice session, beating Hamilton’s best time by 0.138 seconds. Max Verstappen was third-fastest for Red Bull. Nico Hulkenberg placed fourth as the German stands in at Racing Point for Sergio Perez, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.The race marks the 70th year since the Formula One championship began. The first race in 1950 was at Silverstone. It’s the second race in Britain after the calendar was reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos