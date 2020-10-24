Home F1 F1: Lewis Hamilton grabs pole position in Portugal Hamilton's ninth pole of the year leaves him perfectly placed to win an all-time record 92nd victory at the Algarve circuit near Portimao. Reuters 24 October, 2020 20:59 IST Lewis Hamilton waves after taking the pole position for Portuguese Grand Prix. - Reuters Photo Reuters 24 October, 2020 20:59 IST Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position on Saturday ahead of the first Portuguese Grand Prix in 24 years, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas completing a front-row lockout.The pole made it 12 out of 12 for the champions this season and was a record-extending 97th of Hamilton's Formula One career.It was also a bitter blow for Bottas, 69 points behind Hamilton in the championship, after the Finn had been quickest in every practice session as well as the first two stages of qualifying.Hamilton's ninth pole of the year leaves him perfectly placed to win an all-time record 92nd victory on Sunday at the Algarve circuit near Portimao.“I can't tell you how hard that was today. Yes we've got a great car but you have to drive the nuts off it to pull out a lap,” said the Briton, who seized pole with his last of three flying laps.“Valtteri's been so quick this weekend, you've seen he's topped every session. So I've just been digging and digging and digging and trying to find that extra time.”Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third, with Charles Leclerc fourth for Ferrari in a boost for the Italian team after recent struggles.Leclerc's teammate and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel managed only 15th, a place behind the Williams of George Russell. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos