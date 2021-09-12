F1: McLaren's Ricciardo wins Italian Grand Prix, Verstappen and Hamilton collide

Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday while his teammate Lando Norris finished second to complete an astonishing one-two for McLaren.

Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez crossed the finish line ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas but a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 5 in Lap 38 meant that Bottas took the final place on the podium.

LAP 26/53



Hamilton and Verstappen collide at Turn 2!



They are both out of the race #ItalianGP#F1 pic.twitter.com/6uuh7NhfZ4 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021

However, championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had a race-ending collision on Turn 2 in Lap 26.

Verstappen earlier had a horrendous 11-second pit stop during Lap 23 which virtually ended his hopes of finishing on the podium.

Ricciardo, who started the race from second position, overtook Verstappen in the very first lap and ultimately sealed his first Formula One race win since the triumph at 2018 Monaco Grand Prix with Red Bull.