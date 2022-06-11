GOF1 Show with Matthew Marsh: LeClerc takes pole with Verstappen on third at Azerbaijan GP

Charles LeClerc secured his fourh pole position in a row and his sixth in eigth races with both Red Bull's racers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen finishing behind him.

Verstappen, who sits on top of the driver standings, starts fourth. Only 10 times since 1950 has the Monaco GP seen a winner who has started beyong third.

LeClerc's teammate Carlos Sainz, who started just behind him at Monaco, missed out on the top three and will start at fourth, clocking a time 1:41.814.

Seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton improved upon his start from that in Monaco and will start at seventh, while two-time champion Fernando Alonso will start at tenth.

With seasoned Champions struggling to get back to their stride, it will be interseting to see who finds a comprehensive lead in the Championship race, that has been full of unexpected turns throughout the decade.

To discuss the same, Formula One analyst and journalist Matthew Marsh will be live streaming the GOF1 Show.

Marsh is a former professional racer who won the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia in 2004 and was the first driver to represent Hong Kong in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After retiring from racing, Marsh has been involved with several media projects, including with Fox Sports and has decided to begin another project - the GOF1 show, which involves interactions after every F1 race with professionals in the sport -- through interviews and real time questions from viewers.

This time the special guest for the show will be former F1 commentator Steve Slater - familiar face among F1 fans in the region and was the voice of F1 in Asia.

The icing on the cake will be an exclusive interview with 2022 IndyCar winner and former F1 driver, Marcus Ericsson.

Watch the video below after the race, scheduled tonight from 7:30 pm IST: