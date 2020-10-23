Home F1 Kevin Magnussen interested in IndyCar future after F1 Kevin Magnussen says he would love to race in America when he leaves the Haas F1 team at the end of the season. Reuters 23 October, 2020 10:01 IST Kevin Magnussen of Haas F1 walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 23 October, 2020 10:01 IST Kevin Magnussen said on Thursday he would love to race in America when he leaves the Haas Formula One team at the end of the season, if he could not find another seat on the Grand Prix grid.U.S.-owned Haas earlier announced it would not be renewing the contracts of the Dane and his experienced French team-mate Romain Grosjean.“IndyCar is something that I have been interested in always,” Magnussen told reporters on a video conference at the Portuguese Grand Prix.'Super cool'“My dad (former F1 racer Jan) was an IndyCar driver back in the 1990s and I've been to IndyCar races with him as a small child. I just always thought it was super-cool and I would love to have a go in that some time.“But at the moment outside of Formula One the whole motorsport world is hit by this time (COVID-19) that we have this year and it doesn't look easy to get good deals over there.”Magnussen, whose career highlight remains a second place for McLaren in the 2014 Australian Grand Prix, said he was open to anything and felt he had much more to give in Formula One if the chance arose.“I'm only just 28-years-old... but we'll see. There's not a lot of seats left and also I really miss winning. I miss the feeling of winning races,” he said.“That's something I've really started to think about recently.”Not surprisedHaas is currently ninth overall with just three points from 11 races. Last season it finished ninth in the constructors' championship, after fifth place in 2018, and there has been speculation about a possible sale. Twilight lap of Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Here’s what we’ll be taking on tomorrow! #HaasF1 #PortugueseGP pic.twitter.com/mpMjXRIDBR— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 22, 2020 Magnussen said he had not been surprised by the team's decision to change lineup.“I've been kind of thinking about options for a while,” said the Dane.“It didn't change a lot once (team boss) Guenther (Steiner) told me they were going to look for other drivers...I have been looking elsewhere for a while.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos