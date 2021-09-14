Home F1 Raikkonen indicates he will be back for the Russian Grand Prix The 2007 world champion posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "I am all good. See you at the next GP". Reuters 14 September, 2021 07:19 IST Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen pictured ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. - AP Reuters 14 September, 2021 07:19 IST Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen indicated on Monday he will be back in action at the Russian Grand Prix after missing the last two Formula One races because he tested positive for COVID-19.The 2007 world champion posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "I am all good. See you at the next GP".READ | Verstappen handed three-place grid drop for Russian GP The 41-year-old is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, with compatriot Valtteri Bottas moving from Mercedes to take his place at Alfa.Raikkonen's seat was filled at the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix by Polish reserve driver Robert Kubica. The Russian race in Sochi is on September 26. Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :