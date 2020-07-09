Home F1 Mercedes says its F1 gearbox sensor issues are 'complex' Valtteri Bottas won the race at the Red Bull Ring for Mercedes but he and his team mate Lewis Hamilton, the six-times Formula One world champion, were told to avoid the kerbs due to the risk of vibration damage. Reuters London 09 July, 2020 09:37 IST Mercedes said it would run new components this weekend to try to improve the gearbox issues. - Getty Images Reuters London 09 July, 2020 09:37 IST Mercedes knew it had gearbox sensor issues before last Sunday’s season-opening Austrian Grand Prix and is working around the clock to fix the “complex problem” before this weekend's next race, strategy director James Vowles said.Valtteri Bottas won the race at the Red Bull Ring for Mercedes but he and his team mate Lewis Hamilton, the six-times Formula One world champion, were told to avoid the kerbs due to the risk of vibration damage.READ| Austrian GP: Valtteri Bottas wins dramatic season opener Not running aggressively over the kerbs can result in a lap slower by several tenths of a second, however — something drivers cannot afford to do for an entire race.“The issue itself in the gearbox is electrical by nature and the reality behind it is we now have a few days to get on top of this issue,” Vowles said in a video debrief on the team's website.“We have a number of people back at the factory working day and night for this.“We know that if we don't get on top of these issues it will be a problem again in just a few days' time,” he added.Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the champion side would run new components this weekend to try to improve matters. Formula One returns: Thrills and penalties galore at Austrian GP The next race, the Styrian Grand Prix, is behind closed doors at the same circuit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.It will be the first time Formula One has held two successive races at the same track in one season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos