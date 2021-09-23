Miami Grand Prix to make F1 debut in 2022

The first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami will take place on May 8, 2022, organisers said in a statement Thursday. The race will be run in Miami Gardens, some 30km north of the iconic Miami Beach.

The circuit is built around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League and a centre court for the Miami Open tennis tournament. Dolphins chief executive office Tom Garfinkel is the promoter of the GP.

"The circuit construction is progressing in line with expectations, and now that we have our date confirmed with Formula 1, we can rapidly follow up with revealing more of the detail of the experience that will be enjoyed at the trackside," said the chief executive of the GP, Richard Cregan.

"We look forward to embracing an entirely new global sporting occasion."

The United States has hosted a GP in Austin, Texas since 2012, but F1 is looking to gain more of a foothold in the land of IndyCar and NASCAR.

The Miami GP will be the first race in Florida since the inaugural US Grand Prix at Sebring International Raceway in 1959 when Jack Brabham ran out of petrol 400 metres from the finish and had to push his car across the line to secure the world championship.

Miami will be the 11th US F1 site after Sebring, Riverside in Los Angeles, Watkins Glen in New York State, Long Beach in California, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, Indianapolis and Austin.

The provisional 2022 calendar contains a record of 23 races, although it needs to be ratified by the World Motor Sport Council on October 15.