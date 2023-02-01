F1

Mick Schumacher to double up as McLaren F1 reserve

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick could be driving a McLaren this season should the Formula One team need a stand-in for race regulars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Reuters
01 February, 2023 23:42 IST
01 February, 2023 23:42 IST
File Photo: Mick Schumacher joined Mercedes as a reserve to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell last season.

File Photo: Mick Schumacher joined Mercedes as a reserve to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell last season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/LARS BARON

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick could be driving a McLaren this season should the Formula One team need a stand-in for race regulars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick could be driving a McLaren this season should the Formula One team need a stand-in for race regulars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Fierce rivals of Ferrari great Michael during his golden years at the Italian team, McLaren said on Wednesday they would be able to call on Mick’s services as part of a deal with engine provider Mercedes.

The 23-year-old German joined Mercedes as a reserve to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell after losing his race seat with Ferrari-powered Haas at the end of last season.

Also Read
Formula 1: Haas first F1 team to reveal new look for 2023

“Welcome to the family, Mick,” McLaren said on Twitter, pointing out also that new team principal Andrea Stella was previously a performance engineer to Michael Schumacher at Ferrari.

McLaren had a reserve-sharing agreement with Renault-owned Alpine last season when Australian Piastri was Alpine’s third driver.

McLaren then won a contract dispute with Alpine for Piastri to race for them this year.

Mercedes and Williams shared Nyck de Vries as a reserve last season, with the Dutch driver now due to race with Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri.

McLaren also has 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou contracted to a reserve role where the Spaniard’s schedules allow. Ten of the 23 scheduled F1 grand prix clashes with IndyCar.

Read more stories on F1.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

In pictures: 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

Remembering Niki Lauda: 5 moments from a stellar career

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us