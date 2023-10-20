MagazineBuy Print

Norris plays down McLaren hopes of extending hot streak

Lando Norris on Thursday forecast that he and his in-form McLaren team faced a much tougher and closer scrap for success at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix than they faced in recent races.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 09:28 IST , Austin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, speaks during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix.
McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, speaks during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP
McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, speaks during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP

Lando Norris on Thursday forecast that he and his in-form McLaren team faced a much tougher and closer scrap for success at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix than they faced in recent races.

The much-improved McLaren outfit reeled off consecutive double podium finishes at the last two Grands Prix in Japan and Qatar - but they do not hold high hopes for another rewarding weekend.

Speaking to reporters, Norris said that the Circuit of the Americas would not favour their car.

“I’m not so confident,” he said.

“There are a lot more slow-speed corners, which is not our strength. That’s tough for us. If you look at Singapore, obviously we were not bad there, but clearly not as strong as Ferrari.

“We know that on these types of circuits, Mercedes is going to be strong. Ferrari are going to be strong. Aston Martin, in the past, have been strong here.

“We knew Qatar was going to suit us, with a lot of medium and high-speed corners, but there are fewer of them here. But I’m not saying it will be a bad weekend - we can still fight, but it’s going to be a much bigger fight.”

His McLaren team-mate Australian rookie Oscar Piastri won the sprint race in Qatar as well as finishing second behind newly-crowned three-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull in the Grand Prix.

