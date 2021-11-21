Home F1 Hamilton wins Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen second The victory reduces Verstappen's championship lead to eight points with two races to go. Reuters Doha 21 November, 2021 21:08 IST Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit. - Getty Images Reuters Doha 21 November, 2021 21:08 IST Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to cut Max Verstappen's overall Formula One lead to eight points with two races remaining.Red Bull's Verstappen was second, after starting seventh following a five-place grid drop for failing to respect warning flags in Saturday's qualifying, but took a bonus point for fastest lap.Double world champion Fernando Alonso was third for Renault-owned Alpine, the 40-year-old Spaniard's first podium finish since 2014.More to follow... Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :