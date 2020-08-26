Home F1 Renault asks FIA to drop Racing Point appeal Stewards docked Racing Point 15 points and fined 400,000 euros for a breach of the sporting regulations at every race since the Austrian season-opener. Reuters 26 August, 2020 03:25 IST Earlier, Renault (background) had joined Ferrari in protesting the stewards' decision, seeking stricter punishment against Racing Point (foreground). - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 26 August, 2020 03:25 IST Renault has requested Formula One's governing body FIA to withdraw its appeal against the punishment imposed on Racing Point for copying Mercedes' brake ducts, the French team said on Tuesday.Stewards docked Racing Point 15 points and fined 400,000 euros ($473,360) for a breach of the sporting regulations at every race since the Austrian season-opener.Renault had joined Ferrari in protesting the stewards' decision, seeking stricter punishment against Racing Point.ALSO READ| Turkey back on the F1 calendar as Chinese GP is axed But Renault has now decided against taking the matter to FIA's International Court of Appeal, leaving Ferrari the only team still chasing the matter.“Beyond the decisions, the matters at issue were vital to the integrity of Formula One, both during the current season and in the future,” Renault said in a statement.“However, intensive and constructive work between the FIA, Renault... and all Formula One stakeholders has led to concrete progress in safeguarding the originality in the sport by way of amendments to the Sporting and Technical Regulations planned for the 2021 racing season, confirming the requirements to qualify as a constructor.ALSO READ| Former F1 team executive Flavio Briatore in hospital with coronavirus “Reaching this strategic objective, in the context of the new Concorde Agreement, was our priority. The controversy of the start of this season should be put behind us, as we need to focus on the remainder of an intense and unique championship.”Racing Point, whose 2020 car is a close copy of last year's Mercedes, was allowed to continue competing without having to redesign the offending parts. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos