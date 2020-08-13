Home F1 Perez tests negative for COVID-19, will race in Spain Sergio Perez has missed the last two grands prix after twice testing positive for coronavirus. Niko Hulkenberg took his place for the Silverstone races. Reuters Barcelona 13 August, 2020 14:08 IST Sergio Perez has recovered after contracting coronavirus. - Getty Images Reuters Barcelona 13 August, 2020 14:08 IST Racing Point's Sergio Perez will race in Spain this weekend after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, the Formula One team said on Thursday.The Mexican has missed the last two grands prix after contracting the virus.“Checo (Perez) tested negative for COVID-19 and the FIA have confirmed he can enter the paddock today and compete this weekend,” the team said at the Circuit de Catalunya. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos