MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1’s Williams Racing re-signs Logan Sargeant for 2024

Logan Sargeant returns to Williams Racing in 2024. He scored a point in 2023, making him the first American driver to do so in 30 years. 

Published : Dec 01, 2023 23:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Logan Sargeant of United States driving the (2) Williams FW45 Mercedes on track during Formula 1 testing at Yas Marina Circuit.
Logan Sargeant of United States driving the (2) Williams FW45 Mercedes on track during Formula 1 testing at Yas Marina Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Logan Sargeant of United States driving the (2) Williams FW45 Mercedes on track during Formula 1 testing at Yas Marina Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Logan Sargeant will return to Williams Racing in 2024.

As a Formula One rookie in 2023, Sargeant was the first American driver to score a point on the circuit in 30 years, according to the United Kingdom-based team.

“I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season,” team principal James Vowles said in a statement. “Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team. We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season.”

ALSO READ
Alcaraz shines in Mexico City as fans get a glimpse of world-class tennis

Sargeant, 22, will spend another season teamed with driver Alex Albon. Williams Racing finished seventh in the FIA Formula 1 World Constructors’ Championship.

Together, they posted 28 points -- 27 by Albon -- but finished far behind the 860 points accumulated by the Max Verstappen-led Red Bull pair.

“It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group,” said Sargeant, a Florida native. “We have exciting plans for the future, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success in the coming year.”

Related Topics

Williams /

Logan Sargeant /

Formula One

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1’s Williams Racing re-signs Logan Sargeant for 2024
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia Highlights, 4th T20I: IND beats AUS by 20 runs and claims the series win
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: India breaks record for most wins in T20Is, goes past Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. European gymnastics federation rejects return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to competition
    AP
  5. IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: India beats Australia by 20 runs to win series
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1’s Williams Racing re-signs Logan Sargeant for 2024
    Reuters
  2. Is it me or is it the car: Seven-time world champion Hamilton admits having self-doubt at times
    Reuters
  3. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Hamilton concerned by Red Bull’s enduring advantage
    Reuters
  4. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Verstappen wraps up the season with 19th win in 22 races
    Reuters
  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: George Russell jokes he should get ill more often after solid F1 performances recently
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1’s Williams Racing re-signs Logan Sargeant for 2024
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia Highlights, 4th T20I: IND beats AUS by 20 runs and claims the series win
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: India breaks record for most wins in T20Is, goes past Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. European gymnastics federation rejects return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to competition
    AP
  5. IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: India beats Australia by 20 runs to win series
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment