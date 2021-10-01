TSD rally set for comeback in Bengaluru

The national Time Speed Distance (TSD) rally makes a comeback after 2016, with the JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Regularity Run Championship.



The Rally of Bangalore, the first of five South Zone rounds, will be flagged off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, and will end at Hampi. Competitors will then compete in the second round, named Rally De Hampi and conducted by Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar, in Hampi on Sunday.



“We are grateful to JK Tyre for reviving the national TSD championship. TSD is the stepping stone; all international rally stars started their careers here,” former rally champion B.S. Sujith Kumar, Director of organising club Prosports, said here on Friday.

Teams, consisting of a driver and a navigator, will be slotted into various categories - Championship Class, Open Class, Corporate Class, Couple Class and Star of Karnataka (novice). “We have also introduced a Ladies Cup to promote rallying among women. There will be no entry fee for Ladies Cup,” Sujith said.



Sujith, who will act as the Clerk of the Course for both rounds, added that pre-event scrutiny checks will be conducted to ensure the safety of all competitors.



The objective of a regularity rally, or TSD rally, is to drive each segment of a course in a specified time at a specified average speed. The emphasis is not on achieving high speeds, but on crisp directions given to the driver by the navigator. This type of rally usually generates maximum interest from novices and amateurs who seek to enter

the sport.