Hyderabad all set for Formula E debut after thrills and spills of Indian Racing League

A racer guns his engine, and the sudden roar of the mean machine reverberates around the adjacent parkland. “It’s here,” shrieks a young spectator, waving his hand, signalling to his friends to witness a marvel of technology. In the blink of an eye, a car races past at approximately 200kmph; the driver is battling G-forces, manoeuvring tight corners before pressing the throttle down the straight. It’s a sight to behold for racing lovers.

The smell of rubber scorching the track replaces the aroma of biryani, haleem and kebabs as a string of makeshift eateries in front of the iconic Prasads cinemas, shouldering each other with charcoal ovens and the famous Irani chai with Osmania biscuits, made way for a pitlane. It’s turned into a cars’ village and the pit crew is involved in intense activity: they are wheeling in the speed demons and lending an ear to check the pulse of the engine. The hydraulic cables lie around, the torque gun nut-runner is constantly at work fixing wheels. Bolts are caroming on the ground. It’s race time.

The Hyderabad race circuit nestles along the picturesque Necklace Road on the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake, with the iconic statue of Gautam Buddha as the backdrop. It’s light winter noon, the sun is out, and with a buzz of excitement in the air, the city hosts a successful Indian Racing League (IRL) with Godspeed Kochi winning the inaugural championship. People from all races and cultures turn up in droves for the first weekend races; it is trending with young fans dressed up in casuals, donning hoodies and caps, clicking selfies.

Six city-based teams — Hyderabad Blackbirds, Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Chennai Turbo Riders, GodSpeed Kochi and Goa Aces — consisting of Indian and foreign drivers participate in the event. A mandatory female driver racing in the single-seater cockpit representing each team is the biggest attraction. For the fans that pack into the racing circuit to watch fast cars in action, the spectacle offers an escape from a humdrum weekend life.

Street circuit

The race track consists of 17 turns surrounds the NTR Gardens. It passes by Prasads Multiplex and then the Indira Gandhi statue roundabout before running alongside the Hussain Sagar lake. Racers then have to negotiate a hairpin turn near the new Martyrs Memorial before slamming the brakes to navigate through the trickiest last turn. They hit the gas again to accelerate down the straight towards the chequered flag.

Addicted to speed: Racing enthusiasts arrive at the Hyderabad street circuit to witness the Indian Racing League. The race offered them an escape from a humdrum weekend life. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Cracking a market where the sport had long struggled to make its presence felt, Hyderabad entered record books when it was chosen to host Formula E next February. Season nine of the Formula E World Championship will see 11 teams and 22 drivers racing the new Gen3 cars that are designed and optimised specifically for street racing. The city will host Round 4 of the total 17 races in Formula E. And the just-concluded racing league was a kind of test run to check the preparedness of the 2.8km circuit before the marquee event.

Manoj Dalal, a senior official of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), said that the city’s street circuit is equipped to host the Formula E race and that an International Automobile Federation (FIA) official was pleased with the track’s preparedness.

Manoj was the race director of the Chennai leg of the IRL and was present in the city on deputation by FMSCI in a different capacity during the season finale. Speaking exclusively to Sportstar, the veteran race director said: “An FIA inspector was present to inspect the track and he was happy with the circuit. The official suggested some very small changes which we will carry out in the coming days. The official was very happy with the facilities in and around the circuit and the track infrastructure, and will now submit his report to the FIA. We are hopeful of getting a Grade-2 certificate and are waiting for the green signal.”

The FMSCI senior official welcomed motorsport’s growth in the city, saying that hosting a successful Formula E will place India on the world racing map. “It’s a matter of great prestige, and FMSCI will take the right steps to ensure Hyderabad hosts a successful Formula E,” he said.

The FIA has laid stringent guidelines, with the safety of cars and drivers being a top priority. The track’s readiness was tested in real time during the twin rounds of IRL races.

Adrenaline rush: The Hyderabad street circuit passes by the iconic Prasads cinemas en route to Necklace Road (now P. V. Narasimha Rao marg) that surrounds the Hussain Sagar lake. Makeshift eateries in front of the cinemas had to make way for a pitlane. The track consists of 17 turns around the NTR gardens.. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

“All the safety parameters were in place at the circuit and it’s a fabulous race track for the drivers. Today’s race was planned well and there were eight fully equipped ambulances ready in case of a medical emergency, and the firefighting equipment is brilliant. Overall, we have the infrastructure and everything that is required to host an international race. We are well-equipped to host Formula-E in February,” the FMSCI official said.

‘Ticking every box’

Akhil Rabindra, the only Indian and the first Asian to be selected by the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy, is currently one of the hottest Indian prospects in the racing circuit. Representing Hyderabad in the IRL, Akhil won the drivers’ championship title. He capped off a brilliant season with 143 points. And the young racer, who has driven on tracks around the world, is impressed with the circuit. “It’s an amazing track and it feels so good to race in Hyderabad. It’s a very good opportunity for drivers in India and today is the best opportunity to start racing as there are better facilities. All and all, it is ticking every box,” Akhil told Sportstar.

Akhil, India’s only GT4 racer, is thrilled at the prospect of Hyderabad hosting the Formula E-Prix.

“I am very excited and Formula E is great and that’s the future. Formula E keeps the enthusiasm alive and they are fast cars and it’s awesome that it is coming to Hyderabad. We haven’t had any international racing in India for a long time and with Formula E being such a big brand, it goes all around the world and it’s going to be a big push for India,” the 26-year-old said.

The countdown has begun. Racing fans from across the globe will descend to witness the 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix. The circuit garage that has now been razed down to the ground will be built once again, this time with much fervour and meticulous attention to detail. After all, the new year will see India leaving a footprint in the history of Formula-E motor racing.