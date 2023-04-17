Motorsport

MotoGP: Bagnaia baffled after throwing away another 25 points

The Ducati rider, who took a Saturday sprint/Sunday double in last month’s Portuguese opener, has now crashed out of his last two full distance races when he might have banked 45 points.

Reuters
AUSTIN, Texas 17 April, 2023 07:47 IST
AUSTIN, Texas 17 April, 2023 07:47 IST
Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia rounds the bend during the warm-up of the Grand Prix of the Americas on April 16, 2023.

Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia rounds the bend during the warm-up of the Grand Prix of the Americas on April 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Ducati rider, who took a Saturday sprint/Sunday double in last month’s Portuguese opener, has now crashed out of his last two full distance races when he might have banked 45 points.

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia was baffled and angry after throwing away 25 points by crashing out of Sunday’s Grand Prix of the Americas while leading from pole position.

The Ducati rider, who took a Saturday sprint/Sunday double in last month’s Portuguese opener, has now crashed out of his last two full distance races when he might have banked 45 points.

Also Read
Renault’s first F1 winner Jean-Pierre Jabouille dead at 80

Sunday’s points blank at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas came just as the Italian was poised to retake the championship lead from compatriot Marco Bezzecchi, the Argentina GP winner who finished sixth for VR46 Ducati.

“For the second weekend in a row I don’t know (how it happened),” Bagnaia, who won the Saturday sprint but is now 11 points behind Bezzecchi after three rounds, told BT Sport.

“I am quite angry, disappointed. Not with myself, because I’m 100% sure it wasn’t my fault,” he continued.

“So we need to understand it, we have to know why it is happening. I did many, many laps this weekend without having any issues, and then in the race just controlling, I crashed.”

Bagnaia said something different had happened on the bike compared to two weeks ago in Argentina, when he had pushed perhaps too hard and crashed out of second place.

“It’s true that our bike is so fast, so competitive, but then if you crash and you don’t know why it doesn’t help anything,” he added.

Also Read | MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss Americas GP due to injury

“I have a lot of feeling with the front of my bike, I can push when I want, I can control when I want -- like yesterday. But today just crashing like this was something too strange.

“Every lap in that corner I was just saying to myself keep calm there because it’s slippery and I was doing that very slow, to enter without doing aggressive things.”

Bagnaia said he was lucky at least that some of his main rivals, notably Honda’s Marc Marquez and Ducati’s Enea Bastianini, were absent due to injury in both Austin and Argentina and so limiting the damage.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix - in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us