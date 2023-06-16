Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Marquez falls from top ten after crash in second German MotoGP practice

The Spaniard had finished second in the morning practice behind France’s Johan Zarco, but fell midway through the afternoon session, his bike hitting that of the Frenchman, splitting it in two.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 21:04 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Marc Marquez sits in his box during the first free practice session ahead of the German MotoGP.
Marc Marquez sits in his box during the first free practice session ahead of the German MotoGP. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Marc Marquez sits in his box during the first free practice session ahead of the German MotoGP. | Photo Credit: AFP

Eight-time German Grand Prix champion Marc Marquez fell to 14th after crashing during Friday’s rain-hit second practice with Italian Marco Bezzecchi posting the fastest time.

The Spaniard had finished second in the morning practice behind France’s Johan Zarco, but fell midway through the afternoon session, his bike hitting that of the Frenchman, splitting it in two.

Both riders escaped injury, with Zarco, who comes into Sunday’s race on the back of two successive podiums, placing tenth. Bezzecchi’s time of 1:20:271 was the fastest lap of the day.

MotoGP 2023 leader Francesco Bagnaia finished the second practice in fourth, having come in eighth place in the morning session.

Marquez has done brilliantly at Sachsenring, winning all eight of his previous German GPs there.

Related Topics

Marc Marquez /

MotoGP /

Marco Bezzecchi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brighton signs Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund
    Reuters
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 282/5 (60 overs); Root eyes hundred, Bairstow hits fifty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Marquez falls from top ten after crash in second German MotoGP practice
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City set to release skipper Gundogan and Mendy
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Marquez falls from top ten after crash in second German MotoGP practice
    AFP
  2. Motor racing’s all-female W Series goes into administration
    Reuters
  3. Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
    AP
  4. MotoGP: Bagnaia masters Mugello to complete ‘one of best weekends’
    AFP
  5. MRF National racing: Tanveer rides to a delightful double on dirt track
    Rayan Rozario
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brighton signs Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund
    Reuters
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 282/5 (60 overs); Root eyes hundred, Bairstow hits fifty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Marquez falls from top ten after crash in second German MotoGP practice
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City set to release skipper Gundogan and Mendy
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment