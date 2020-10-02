Motorsport Motorsport Honda to bid goodbye to F1 at the end of 2021 season Honda will supply power unit to Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri all the way to the end of the 2021 season. Team Sportstar 02 October, 2020 13:56 IST Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 02 October, 2020 13:56 IST Honda Motor will end its participation in the FIA Formula One World Championship as a power unit supplier at the end of the 2021 season, it said on Friday.The Japanese company said in a statement that it wants to focus its research and development resources on energy technologies including for fuel cells and battery electric vehicles.READ | F1 should not try and engineer freak results - Toto Wolff In F1, Honda will work together with Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri to continue competing with its utmost effort and strive for more victories all the way to the end of the 2021 season, it said in a statement. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos