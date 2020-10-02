Honda to bid goodbye to F1 at the end of 2021 season

Honda Motor will end its participation in the FIA Formula One World Championship as a power unit supplier at the end of the 2021 season, it said on Friday.

The Japanese company said in a statement that it wants to focus its research and development resources on energy technologies including for fuel cells and battery electric vehicles.

In F1, Honda will work together with Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri to continue competing with its utmost effort and strive for more victories all the way to the end of the 2021 season, it said in a statement.