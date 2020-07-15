MotoGP: Marc Marquez raring to go for Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez has enjoyed three premier class wins at the Jerez Circuit. The reigning world champion has never finished off the podium in his seven previous visits in this circuit as a MotoGP rider. Obviously, one can expect him to go full throttle in the Grand Prix of Spain, the second round of the 14-round rescheduled 2020 MotoGP championship this weekend.



Marc will reunite with his team (Repsol Honda) and ride the Honda RCV213 after a positive end to testing in Qatar. The third round of the championship is also scheduled in Jerez a week later and Marc will try to make the most out of it.



When the lights go out on Sunday, it will be 245 days since the MotoGP world championship grid raced at the season ending Valencia GP.

READ| MotoGP: Czech Grand Prix to be run without fans in August



For rookie Alex Marquez, the wait to go racing has seemed even longer as the reigning Moto2 World Champion has been forced to delay his premier class debut. His first pre-season with the Repsol Honda Team saw him post impressive times during the Sepang Test and make constant progress while in Qatar.



Special helmets



Both the Repsol Honda team riders will wear special helmets, dedicated to the hard work not only of key workers during the pandemic but also everyone else who changed their lives to follow the new guidelines and help limit the spread.



“I want to thank everyone who has helped and worked hard during these strange times. Now it is our turn to go back to work, to put on a great show and entertain everyone around the world – give them some excitement and rest in these difficult times,” said Marc.



“Jerez is a circuit I know well and the test on Wednesday will be important because even though we have been able to ride some motocross and keep our fitness, there is nothing like a MotoGP bike. We need to adapt how we work to stay safe and healthy, but I am really excited to see the team again and enjoy riding the Honda,” he added.