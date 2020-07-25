Home Moto GP Marquez back on bike four days after surgery on broken arm The six-time defending Moto GP champion Marc Marquez says he will decide later whether to take part in the race itself on Sunday. AP JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA 25 July, 2020 16:40 IST MotoGP star Marc Marquez is declared fit to race despite undergoing surgery to fix a broken right humerus on Tuesday. - Getty Images AP JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA 25 July, 2020 16:40 IST Marc Marquez returned to the track just four days after undergoing surgery on a broken arm and finished Saturday’s practice session for the Andalucia Grand Prix with the 20th best time.The six-time defending Moto GP champion says he will decide later whether to take part in the race itself on Sunday.Team Honda said Thursday that Marquez passed a physical and was declared fit to race despite undergoing surgery to fix a broken right humerus on Tuesday.The Spaniard crashed near the end of last Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, which marked Moto GP’s first race since the coronavirus pandemic struck.Tests showed there was no nerve damage caused by the fracture, allowing Mŕrquez to participate this weekend at the same Circuito de Jerez-angel Nieto circuit. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos