MotoGP: Vinales tops the chart in test session

After four months, the big boys were back on track to flex their muscles in the MotoGP World championship. All eyes were on the reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) but Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) clocked 1:37.793 to finish on top during the second test session at the Jerez Circuit on Wednesday.

Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) claimed P2 as both the Yamahas went quicker in the scorching heat with track temperatures touching 57 degrees.

Marquez, who posted the best (1:37.941) in the morning session, looked his normal self for most part but Vinales hit back with less than five minutes on the clock in the afternoon to keep the top position.