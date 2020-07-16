Motorsport Motorsport MotoGP: Vinales tops the chart in test session All eyes were on Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) but Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) had a better test session at the Jerez Circuit on Wednesday. Rayan Rozario Coimbatore 16 July, 2020 18:09 IST Maverick Vinales during a pre-season testing session. - GETTY IMAGES Rayan Rozario Coimbatore 16 July, 2020 18:09 IST After four months, the big boys were back on track to flex their muscles in the MotoGP World championship. All eyes were on the reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) but Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) clocked 1:37.793 to finish on top during the second test session at the Jerez Circuit on Wednesday.READ| MotoGP: Marc Marquez raring to go for Repsol Honda Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) claimed P2 as both the Yamahas went quicker in the scorching heat with track temperatures touching 57 degrees.Marquez, who posted the best (1:37.941) in the morning session, looked his normal self for most part but Vinales hit back with less than five minutes on the clock in the afternoon to keep the top position. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos