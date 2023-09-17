MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hamilton says Russell has a great shot at Singapore Grand Prix

Russell qualified second on Saturday alongside Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and the last non-Red Bull driver to win a Formula One race could also be the one to end their run of 15 successive victories.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 10:09 IST , SINGAPORE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Second-placed qualifier George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on during a press conference after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore.
Second-placed qualifier George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on during a press conference after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore. | Photo Credit: BRYN LENNON/Getty Images
infoIcon

Second-placed qualifier George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on during a press conference after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore. | Photo Credit: BRYN LENNON/Getty Images

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes team mate George Russell had a great shot at winning Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix and ending Red Bull’s dominance.

Russell qualified second on Saturday alongside Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and the last non-Red Bull driver to win a Formula One race could also be the one to end their run of 15 successive victories.

READ MORE | Max Verstappen handed two reprimands but no grid drop for Singapore Grand Prix

The Briton secured his maiden F1 victory in Brazil last November.

Sainz and team mate Charles Leclerc qualified first and third while Hamilton, a four times Singapore winner, qualified fifth.

Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen qualified 11th and his team mate Sergio Perez 13th on a circuit where overtaking is a challenge.

“I think George has really good shot at potentially winning,” Hamilton told reporters.

“I really hope that he does. I hope he gets a great start and gets ahead of the Ferraris that would be amazing for the team and for him,” he said.

“For me it’s just, yeah, see what I can do. If I can get further up then great. The car was good yesterday on the long run, but I changed the car overnight and now I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

Related Topics

Red Bull Racing /

Singapore Grand Prix /

Mercedes-AMG /

George Russell /

lewis hamilton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hamilton says Russell has a great shot at Singapore Grand Prix
    Reuters
  2. What is the mascot of the Asian Games 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wilson penalty gets Newcastle back to winning ways with 1-0 victory against Brentford
    AP
  4. Red Bull woes at Singapore Grand Prix nothing to do with FIA directive, says Horner
    Reuters
  5. Davis Cup Debut: The test of nerves in a trial by fire
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Hamilton says Russell has a great shot at Singapore Grand Prix
    Reuters
  2. Red Bull woes at Singapore Grand Prix nothing to do with FIA directive, says Horner
    Reuters
  3. Max Verstappen handed two reprimands but no grid drop for Singapore Grand Prix
    Reuters
  4. Singapore GP: Verstappen faces grid penalties after ‘shocking’ qualifying
    AFP
  5. Singapore GP: Ferrari’s Sainz fastest in final practice 
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hamilton says Russell has a great shot at Singapore Grand Prix
    Reuters
  2. What is the mascot of the Asian Games 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wilson penalty gets Newcastle back to winning ways with 1-0 victory against Brentford
    AP
  4. Red Bull woes at Singapore Grand Prix nothing to do with FIA directive, says Horner
    Reuters
  5. Davis Cup Debut: The test of nerves in a trial by fire
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment