TVS Motor Company partners with Petronas

Reputed motor company TVS announced a partnership with Petronas, an alliance that will see the energy company become the title partner of TVS Racing, the first factory racing team in India.

Named the Petronas TVS Racing team, the partnership will see the energy company supply its high-performance engine oil, Petronas Sprinta to teams participating in road racing, supercross, and rally formats of racing. This includes the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC).

“This partnership is going to bring alive the racing experience for the young enthusiasts and also give them a feel of the throttle, without which no biking experience is complete. With the technological know-how which we have, we’ll be able to bring that alive for the racers and consumers in India,” said Binu Chandy, Head Automotive Business of Petronas Lubricants India to Sportstar.

Merging the rich racing legacy of TVS and the excellent research and development team of Petronas, the partnership will help maintain TVS’ stronghold on the racing scene of India, feels Meghshyam Dighole, vice-president of marketing, TVS Motor Company.

“Staying at the top is always challenging. We always want to be distinctively ahead. There is no end to good performance. We have to keep the product reliable for the racers and of course, the consumers,” Dighole told Sportstar.

What lies ahead

Asked if the partnership plans to venture into the international championships, Pranav Bhanage, Chief Executive Officer of Petronas Lubricant India said that the initial plan is to focus on just the domestic market.

“Let’s get this [domestic competitions] right first and then the sky is the limit. It is a long-term partnership so let us see how things progress,” said Bhanage.