Gagan Narang on his 2012 London Olympics bronze medal: When mind and body are aligned

I was a 21-year-old boy when my Olympic journey began in Athens. That happened in a jiffy.

My next Olympics was in Beijing, where I was better prepared and had realised the importance of having a structure to my training. However, I lost the chance of shooting in the final on countback – a rule that was later amended.

Coming to London a two-time Olympic veteran, I was at the peak of my prowess. In my heart of hearts, I knew that it was the moment. I had visualised myself many times on the podium. The feeling of the podium was not new, but the feeling of an Olympic podium was very unique. When I visualised being there, all my cells used to light up with joy and bliss. But I had to put thoughts of joy and glory aside and get my mind aligned with my body to work like a clock. Shooting is a lot about controlling one’s mind and being in a space of complete calm.

The pictures from the Royal Artillery Barracks in London on 29th July are still fresh and alive. I entered a hall of close to 1,000 cheering fans, most of whom were Indians. I had to shut out the noise.

I began well, but well begun is only half done. As the competition reached the climax, I was in third place, 0.3 point ahead of Peter Hellenbrand before the last shot of the 10m air rifle final. China’s Wang Tao was 0.4 short and I was aware that they were hot on my heels. I tried hard to focus and not be distracted by the others on the field.

In the final moment, I closed my eyes for one last time. As I looked through the hole and pulled the trigger, bang it went and hit 10.7. I knew it was a done deal! Caught in the moment was a silent relief. I sighed “Yes,” a sigh of relief. Wang hit a 10.4 and Hellenbrand 9.7.

I won the bronze medal with a final score of 701.1. Niccolo Campriani bettered me for a silver-medal finish with a score of 701.5 and Alin Moldoveanu won the gold.

My mother’s reaction later was, “You could have won the silver.” My reaction was an immense sigh of relief.

When the podium moment came, after years of visualisation, I was in a state of calm, washed over with tiredness, the tiredness was rushing through all my veins. When I was asked by some journalist friends how it felt, I said, “Monkey off my back.” I had to find an answer to years of doubt and this was it. I bit the medal to not just pose, but to have a feel of it being truly mine. “Door Gagan ke chaon mein” was one of the most memorable Amul adverts the next day.

The destination, however, was not achieved in a day; it took years of toil, heartbreak and building for that moment, shot by shot.

I could not emulate the feat or better it in Rio, and the reason is there comes a time in an athlete’s life when mind and body are aligned. For me, that happened at London 2012. I’m forever grateful for the moment.